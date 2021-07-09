Man cheats people with job offers abroad, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indiranagar police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating around 40 people to the tune of several lakhs of rupees, by promising them jobs abroad. Srinivas Raghavan Iyengar alias RS Iyengar, a resident of Old Kanakapura Road in Basavanagudi, was the founder chairman of VRR Venture Pvt Ltd in Indiranagar, and had appointed Ramakrishna D, Santosh Kumar J, and Rajiv Rao HR as directors. The firm offered lucrative jobs to youth and IT employees aroad.

“The accused took money from victims, offering them jobs in MNCs and sent fake offer letters through email. He collected money for getting them employment, visa stamping, document verification fee, and other reasons. The scam came to light when a victim, Aruna DV, filed a complaint. She was offered an IT job in a Canada-based company, and cheated of Rs 3 lakh,” police said. So far, it is learnt that the accused has cheated four persons to the tune of Rs 20.57 lakh, but it there is information that he has cheated around 40 persons. Meanwhile, the other directors have been detained.