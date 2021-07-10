Girl from Bihar repeatedly raped by father reaches Bengaluru, gets caught at hands of sex traffickers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A minor girl in Bihar who escaped from sexual harassment and forced marriage at home by reaching Bengaluru a month ago ended up falling into the hands of sex traffickers in the City.

Just as she was being trafficked to an unknown place on a Bihar-bound train on Friday (July 9), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops rescued her, said a source.

The Shakti team of the RPF specially constituted for women's safety, rescued her from the Danapur Express heading from Bengaluru to Bihar after it crossed the Krishnarajapuram railway station. The Shakti team was carrying out a raid around 10.30 am on Friday when they noticed a 15-year-old girl, who looked very frightened. When they spoke to her, she pleaded for help. After much counseling, she revealed that she was a resident of Purvi Champaran (Motihari) in Bihar, said a source.

According to the source, "She had run away from home due to repeated sexual harassment and rape by her father. Her mother was aware but would not intervene."

The teenager also stated that her parents had fixed her marriage with someone and were forcing her to get married and so she decided to run away from home. The youngster ended up in the wrong hands in the City. She revealed that in Bangalore she was drugged by unknown persons who kept her in a windowless cell for about a month.

She was now being trafficked to an unknown destination when Shakti team members spotted her. An official release said the girl was taken to the KSR railway station and was handed over to Don Bosco Home for her safety. The legal process of booking all involved under the POSCO Act and other Acts are underway.