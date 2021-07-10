STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Girl from Bihar repeatedly raped by father reaches Bengaluru, gets caught at hands of sex traffickers 

The Shakti team of the RPF specially constituted for women's safety, rescued her from the Danapur Express heading from Bengaluru to Bihar after it crossed the Krishnarajapuram railway station.

Published: 10th July 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A minor girl in Bihar who escaped from sexual harassment and forced marriage at home by reaching Bengaluru a month ago ended up falling into the hands of sex traffickers in the City. 

Just as she was being trafficked to an unknown place on a Bihar-bound train on Friday (July 9), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops rescued her, said a source. 

The Shakti team of the RPF specially constituted for women's safety, rescued her from the Danapur Express heading from Bengaluru to Bihar after it crossed the Krishnarajapuram railway station. The Shakti team was carrying out a raid around 10.30 am on Friday when they noticed a 15-year-old girl, who looked very frightened. When they spoke to her, she pleaded for help. After much counseling, she revealed that she was a resident of Purvi Champaran (Motihari) in Bihar, said a source. 

According to the source, "She had run away from home due to repeated sexual harassment and rape by her father. Her mother was aware but would not intervene." 

The teenager also stated that her parents had fixed her marriage with someone and were forcing her to get married and so she decided to run away from home. The youngster ended up in the wrong hands in the City. She revealed that in Bangalore she was drugged by unknown persons who kept her in a windowless cell for about a month.

She was now being trafficked to an unknown destination when Shakti team members spotted her. An official release said the girl was taken to the KSR railway station and was handed over to Don Bosco Home for her safety. The legal process of booking all involved under the POSCO Act and other Acts are underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar sexual harassment Bengaluru RPF
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp