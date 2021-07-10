Injured tiger being brought to Bengaluru for treatment dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An injured male tiger, around 4-5 years, that was being shifted from Bandipur Tiger Reserve to Bannerghatta Rescue Centre for treatment, died en route on Friday. The carcass of the tiger was immediately taken back to Bandipur for post mortem and him last rites were conducted as per procedure.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S R Natesh said the tiger had suffered grievous injuries in an infight and was in a very bad condition. To save it from getting into the hands of poachers, permission was sought from chief wildlife warden to shift him to Bannerghatta for treatment and rehabilitation.

It was first sighted on July 7 and was under close watch. He was unable to move because of the injuries. A bait was also used to draw it into the cage, but that also failed, hence it was decided to dart and capture it. The animal was darted on July 9 morning. After checking his vitals and giving him first aid, it was being sent to Bannerghatta, but it died near Mallavalli, around 4.30 pm. The animal was moving in a high security convoy to ensure that there are no untoward incidents, under strict medical supervision.

Forest department veterinarians said the tiger’s condition was critical. “Usually, injured animals are left to fend for themselves and die a natural death. However, this tiger was in a very bad condition and was severely dehydrated. The staffers wanted to give it a chance to survive,” a staff veterinarian said.