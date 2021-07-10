STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Injured tiger being brought to Bengaluru for treatment dies

The animal was moving in a high security convoy to ensure that there are no untoward incidents, under strict medical supervision. 

Published: 10th July 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

The tiger’s front left limb and left eye were severely injured. (Photo | Express)

The tiger’s front left limb and left eye were severely injured. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An injured male tiger, around 4-5 years, that was being shifted from Bandipur Tiger Reserve to Bannerghatta Rescue Centre for treatment, died en route on Friday. The carcass of the tiger was immediately taken back to Bandipur for post mortem and him last rites were conducted as per procedure. 

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S R Natesh said the tiger had suffered grievous injuries in an infight and was in a very bad condition. To save it from getting into the hands of poachers, permission was sought from chief wildlife warden to shift him to Bannerghatta for treatment and rehabilitation. 

It was first sighted on July 7 and was under close watch. He was unable to move because of the injuries. A bait was also used to draw it into the cage, but that also failed, hence it was decided to dart and capture it. The animal was darted on July 9 morning. After checking his vitals and giving him first aid, it was being sent to Bannerghatta, but it died near Mallavalli, around 4.30 pm. The animal was moving in a high security convoy to ensure that there are no untoward incidents, under strict medical supervision. 

Forest department veterinarians said the tiger’s condition was critical. “Usually, injured animals are left to fend for themselves and die a natural death. However, this tiger was in a very bad condition and was severely dehydrated. The staffers wanted to give it a chance to survive,” a staff veterinarian said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp