Rising Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra a worry: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rising Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of worry not just for Bengaluru, but the state also. “The worry has only increased with Zika virus cases being reported in Kerala,” BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Friday.

He said the positivity rate in the city and state is less than two per cent, but in Maharashtra and Kerala it is around four per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Thus, people coming from there are a matter of concern. As per the decision of the government, testing is being done and select samples of those who tested positive are being sent for genome sequencing, he added.

Speaking to media, he said that cases are rising in some wards, especially Mahadevapura and in East Bengaluru zones. Home visits are being intensified. Also intensive check on quarantine, home isolation and testing is being done, he said.

Meanwehile, Gupta also said the lease agreement of around many properties had expired and the BBMP was working towards recovering them as the properties were required for BBMP and public other works in this time of crises. He added that a check on all these cases was being done.