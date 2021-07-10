The time is ripe

By Express News Service

Mash it, bake it or slurp it... There’s a lot you can do with the nutrient-rich avocado. Here are some quick and simple recipes to try once the fruit matures

Avocado and banana smoothie

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 ripe avocado

2 tsp honey (optional)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups milk, chilled

4-6 ice cubes

Method

1. Slice the bananas and avocado pieces.

2. Add the chopped fruits along with milk, honey and some vanilla extract into a food processor.

3. Blend it all together for 30 seconds until smooth.

4. Add some ice cubes to a glass and pour the smoothie into it.

5. Serve immediately.

- Vruti Mehta (@_spillicious_ on Instagram)

Avocado toast with pickled radish

Ingredients

For the avacado mash

1 avocado

3 tbsp olive oil

1 pinch salt

2 tsp lime juice

*For the pickled radish*

1 small radish, thinly sliced into rounds

1/2 cup distilled vinegar

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 red chilli diced (optional)

Other

A slice of brioche bread

Butter for toasting

Method

1. To make the pickled radish, combine vinegar, water, sugar and salt in a glass container until the sugar is dissolved. Put your radish and chilli into this liquid. Cover and refrigerate for at least six hours or up to one week before using.

2. The next day, slice your avocado and put it into a blender along with oil, salt and lemon juice. Blitz it into a smooth purée. Oil makes the avocado purée take up a smooth and fluffy texture so try not to skimp on it.

3. Toast your brioche slice with butter on a pan. Smother your avocado purée (as much as you like). Now place your pickled radish on top of the toast. Enjoy!

- Anurag Arora (@anuragarorra on Instagram)

Avocado cake

Ingredients

1-1 and 1/2 ripe avocados

1 tsp lime juice

220 gm butter at room temperature

400 gm caster sugar

4 eggs

350 gm all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

50 gm finely ground almonds

50 ml milk

Pinch of salt

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Cut the avocado(s) in half and remove the flesh of the fruit. Add to a bowl and purée with the lime juice. Cream the butter and sugar well and add salt. Add the eggs one by one, mix well.

2. Mix the flour with the baking powder and ground almonds. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ones in 2-3 portions while alternating with the milk.

3. Line a 12-inch loaf tin with parchment paper. Pour in the batter and even out the surface.

4. Bake for 60 minutes or until a wooden skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

5. Once baked, allow the cake to cool on a wire rack completely before cutting.

- Vishalakshi Somanna (@hogonover on Instagram)