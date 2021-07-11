Cops on chase hurt in mishap

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A chain-snatching incident, which led to a chase by police personnel, resulted in two accidents, which left four persons, including a policeman, injured on Friday. Police said two bike-borne men robbed a gold chain from one, Manjula, in front of the primary health centre in Sarjapura village around 9 am.

A 112 patrolling vehicle chased the miscreants. In a bid to escape, the speeding miscreants knocked down Kamal Mout, a security guard, in Buragunte. Mout sustained injuries, while the miscreants fled. While they were taking Mout to hospital, a scooterist stopped without any indication on Attibele-Sarjapura Road.

To avoid hitting him, Mallikarjuna, the driver of the patrol vehicle, lost control, hitting a pole and toppling the vehicle. The pole fell on a goods auto, injuring an occupant. Mallikarjuna was also hurt as a result.