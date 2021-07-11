Maiden run of Vistadome coaches from Bengaluru on Mangaluru rail route Monday

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vistadome coaches in the first train from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, which departs at 7 am on Monday (July 12) from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, have seen half the seats booked, according to the South Western Railway.

Of the 88 seats available in two coaches, 44 have been booked on the Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express (Train no. 06211), as of Friday evening. The bookings on subsequent days are not promising though. Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde gave passenger bookings as 6, 29, 6, 14, 22 and 10 on the remaining days of the week for trains from Bengaluru with Vistadome coaches along this route. The train in the reverse direction, which will departs from Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur (06540) on July 11, has been fully booked.

The seats in each Vistadome coach can rotate 180 degrees and they have large and wide windows which offer a clear view of the landscape outside. These coaches have glass rooftops with anti-glare screens which offer clear views of the sky even during summer.

The coaches are equipped with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, LED display, oven and refrigerator, mini pantry, multi-tiered steel luggage shelves, mobile charging socket on each seat and ‘content-on-demand’ viewable by passengers. The coaches are equipped with automatic sliding doors and bio-toilets.

General Manager, SWR, Gajanana Mallya said, “This train connects two major cities of Karnataka State. It traverses through a very scenic, picturesque section of Western Ghats. It is hoped that augmentation of Vistadome coaches will entice tourists, families going on trips.”