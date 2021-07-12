STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Disposal of masks a cause of concern in Karnataka

Thanks to necessary awareness, most people are wearing masks now, but the issue before the waste handling agencies is regarding categorisation of used and thrown masks and their disposal. 

Published: 12th July 2021 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mask, covid mask

Image for representation

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Thanks to necessary awareness, most people are wearing masks now, but the issue before the waste handling agencies is regarding categorisation of used and thrown masks and their disposal. 
Due to rising awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour, citizens and officials are using cloth, surgical and N-95 masks and some are even choosing to double mask. So, to address this disposal issue, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) solid waste management wing and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) have decided to join hands.  

The KSPCB officials are now asking the urban local bodies to make citizens aware of how to dispose of the masks. That is not all, some garment factory employees have also taken up the task of educating people in their neighbourhood about disposal methods. 

KSPCB member Secretary Srinivasulu told The New Indian Express that normally people throw the masks in the dustbins, but they should rather cut it up, then leave it untouched for 72 hours, and then throw it away. If it is a cloth mask, then it can be thrown in the dustbin like a handkerchief. 

“If it is the mask of a Covid positive person, then it should be treated as a bio-medical waste and should be disposed with other medical waste scientifically,” he said. The two agencies are facing the problem of masks being recycled by waste collectors, which poses a bigger health hazard. “To address this issue, awareness at the ground-level is needed. It is also important to look at the cases rising from home isolation. This needs to be addressed,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Bengaluru biomedical waste
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp