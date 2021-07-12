Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The pandemic has forced many to re-do their home designs in sync with the changing needs. City-based interior designers observe that there has been a spike in enquiries, especially after the unlock phase, from clients who are looking to revamp their homes with simple designs and light colours in contrast to previously-existing dark and vibrant hues. More cabinet space, ergonomic furniture, wall decor with themes of nature are now much sought-after.

“People want spaces with multiple usage options that are both functional and ergonomic. They are also considering independent open areas such as balconies and terraces to avoid the feeling of claustrophobia. Design elements like landscape, water features...that are aesthetic and nurture emotional well-being are becoming popular,” says Giulia Baima Bollone, business head of Embassy Interiors, an architecture and interior design brand.

With a lot of home-office projects on hand, Nain Belliappa, founder of Houseof9design, a Bengaluru-based interior design studio, is busy converting bedrooms to study and office spaces. “We find that our clients are getting rid of king-size beds and instead making room for workstations. We are thinking of offering flexible and foldable bed options which are getting to be popular. Some of these alternative sleeping arrangements have to be customised with many not being readily available in the market,” she says.

Designers also believe that with an expected third wave of Covid-19 around the corner, many clients want to get their refurbished homes up and running soon. “We have witnessed a spike in consultations during the unlock phase which came as a surprise. A lot of customers want to finish their interior designs before a possible lockdown due to the third wave. People are looking for mild, light and muted shades, and colours like green, white, beige, and sage. This trend is called Japandi, a blend of simplicity and nature-centric themes with minimal styling options,” says Aiman Nishaat Shaik, a furniture and interior designer.

Meanwhile, Farah Ahmed Mathias and Dhaval Shelluhar, co-founders of Fadd Studio, find that their clients now prefer more nature-friendly themes. “Many want to get rid of bright and bold colours and shift towards colours that offer zen and peace. They want designs that help them feel close to nature. Moreover, we are seeing the trend of houses being bought on the outskirts of the city where there is a lot of greenery. This syncs well with nature-centric themes,” says Mathias.