Monsoon worry of Bengalureans as African giant snails invade kitchen gardens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This monsoon, the worry of Bengalureans is different. Those having kitchen gardens are worried about African giant snails which are damaging their crops.

During the monsoon season, the search for malacologists has risen due to this problem. Citizens are looking for all sort of solutions to handle these pests, which are found breeding in the soil.

Abraham Verghese, noted entomologist and former director of ICAR- National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources, told The New Indian Express that many people have been approaching him and many others for solutions. He said this problem is not much noticed by those staying in apartment complexes and concretised areas, but prominently by those staying in independent homes and have kitchen or terrace gardens.

He said the issue was at its ever peak four years back, but now even though the problem is less when compared, it still prevails and is a matter of worry. They are concentrated in urban areas rather than peri-urban areas such as Indiranagar, RT Nagar, Malleswaram, and surrounding areas. These snails are disseminated across by human elements only. People plant saplings, but don’t notice the eggs they are carrying in the soil.

He explained these insects are not native to local soil as they were brought here from Kolkata and other surrounding areas with the soil and plants around 200 years ago. They were first introduced in a garden in Kolkotta in 1847 by William Henry Benson and from there it has spread across India. They were found in Bengaluru for the first time in 1979.

These snails and the issues raised by citizens have been noted by researchers and it has also been documented in the Insect Environment Journal. They have been recorded to destroy even ornamental and flowering plant species. They feed on anything green, even sprouting plants. They have also been documented climbing through walls at night hours.

Verghese added that monsoon stirs the snails and after every rain, these snails appear from the soil. Scooping and throwing them is a sure method to control them when compared to using chemicals like methamidophos and carbamates. Also, chemicals cannot be used in organic gardens. It has also been found that dusting potassium nitrate and lime along the borders of the area, keep them away. Some people are also using common salt to get rid of them, but it affects the soil and plant growth.

