51 passengers take Vistadome coaches on journey from Yesvantpur to Mangaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers boarding the Vistadome coaches on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru train were welcomed with roses and chocolates on Monday morning. Decked with balloons of all hues, the train chugged out of Platform 6 of Yesvantpur Station in Bengaluru on at 7am.

A total of 51 seats of the 88 seats in the two Vistadome coaches were booked, said AN Krishna Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division. The ticket is priced at Rs 1,395 for an AC chair car in the Vistadome coach, steep compared to Rs 580 on a regular AC chair car coach.