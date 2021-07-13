STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

51 passengers take Vistadome coaches on journey from Yesvantpur to Mangaluru

Passengers boarding the Vistadome coaches on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru train were welcomed with roses and chocolates on Monday morning.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

The seats in each Vistadome coach can rotate 180 degrees and they have large and wide windows which offer a clear view of the landscape outside

The seats in each Vistadome coach can rotate 180 degrees and they have large and wide windows which offer a clear view of the landscape outside. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers boarding the Vistadome coaches on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru train were welcomed with roses and chocolates on Monday morning. Decked with balloons of all hues, the train chugged out of Platform 6 of Yesvantpur Station in Bengaluru on at 7am.

A total of 51 seats of the 88 seats in the two Vistadome coaches were booked, said AN Krishna Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division. The ticket is priced at Rs 1,395 for an AC chair car in the Vistadome coach, steep compared to Rs 580 on a regular AC chair car coach. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vistadome coach Vistadome bengaluru Yesvantpur
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp