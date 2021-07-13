Bengaluru DRI cracks illegal gold imports by Mumbai company

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru has unearthed a huge tax evasion racket of around Rs 338 crore by a Mumbai-based firm.



“The accused firm diverted around 2,200 kg of gold worth over Rs 1,000 crore into the local market over the last three years, making fraudulent use of the Advance Authorisation (AA) scheme,” said an official source. DRI arrested two accused on July 10 under The Customs Act. They have been remanded to judicial custody till July 21.

According to DRI, the Mumbai firm was assisted by its “connected firm in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, which made fraudulent use of duty concessions available under the ASEAN India Free Trade Agreement (AIFTA) to import gold potassium cyanide (GPC). The Mumbai-based firm claimed it to be a byproduct of gold that they imported under the AA scheme”.

The AA scheme under the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), 2015-2020, permits duty exemption to a manufacturer exporter or merchant exporter, who is tied to a supporting manufacturer, to import duty-free goods as inputs to be incorporated into export products. “The Mumbai-based exporter never manufactured any export products from the duty-free gold that he imported using the AA scheme. Instead, he diverted the duty-free gold to the domestic market by melting and recasting it, making a huge profit. He violated the actual user condition under the AA scheme. The Gandhinagar firm has nothing to do with gold potassium cyanide as it is into solar energy solutions,” said the officer.

The tax evasion came to light after DRI, on credible intelligence developed by its Bengaluru unit, intercepted and seized a consignment of 100 kg of gold potassium cyanide (GPC) with a declared value of Rs 32 crore at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai on July 9. GPC contains 68.1 per cent gold and is used to electroplate metals.

“The Mumbai firm was exporting the seized consignment to a connected firm in Dubai,” the officer added.Explaining the modus operandi, the officer said that over the last three years, to fulfil their export obligations under the AA scheme, the accused used to procure GPC from the Gandhinagar firm, which fraudulently imported it from Indonesia under AIFTA.