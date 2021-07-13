Making it in the music industry

Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Often the biggest argument against pursuing one’s passions as a career is, “You can’t earn a living through that.” Some people feel that the world is divided into “safe” career options (engineer/doctor/ investment banker/lawyer) and “oh-no-don’t-do-that” (everything creative falls here). However, as the world changes, career options change as well, and the truth is no one really knows what the job market will look like a few years from now, and captains of industry have been saying for years that college graduates aren’t adequately trained for industry jobs and need to be reskilled.

In this environment, more than ever, it makes sense to be open to looking for careers in areas you are passionate about, and seeing how you can earn a sustainable livelihood from them.

Here are the top picks in the music industry:

PERFORMER: This is the most obvious one. Being a performer isn’t new, but there are so many new and different ways to present performances.

EDUCATOR: Being a music educator is an extremely rewarding and stable profession. Being a music educator not only allows you to hone your craft, but also helps you inspire many musicians in training, and brings joy.

SONGWRITER/COMPOSER: Songwriters and composers will always be in demand. Whether you write lyrics or melodies or both, it’s a great career option.

PRODUCER/ARRANGER: Producers and arrangers bring melodies and lyrics to life and create the tracks that musicians can perform on. Producers are becoming more and more important with the way contemporary music is currently being made. Many artistes now start with production, and write songs on top of production elements.

CREATOR/INFLUENCER: In this social media world, multidisciplin a r y skills help you create a presence online as a creator or influencer, showcasing and sharing your art. Most social media platforms are also rolling out features to help creators monetise.

SOUND ENGINEER: In both the live and the studio setting, sound or audio engineers are critical to the quality of the final musical output.

ARTISTE MANAGEMENT: Managing and promoting artists in this continually changing landscape is another great career option.

MUSIC BUSINESS: Companies that deal with artistes, such as record labels, social media platforms, streaming platforms and others are a great place for musicians themselves to work, contribute and build their skill sets.

EVENT MANAGEMENT: Whether online or in person, event managers are necessary for smooth and successful running of concerts.

PR/JOURNALIST: Many publications have journalists specialised towards music and the arts, and it is also a focus for some PR firms. Here are some options that could make sense for you. If you are looking for a career in the music industry, a skillset that is a combination of any of many of the above will hold you in good stead.

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)