Neighbour, paramour held for home alone woman’s murder in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jnana Bharathi police have cracked the murder of a 26-year-old home alone woman and arrested her neighbour and the latter’s paramour. The accused confessed to murdering the victim to steal her jewellery and repay their debts.

Ranjitha, a resident of Jnanajyothi Nagar, was found murdered at her house on Saturday evening. Police said the accused - Indiramma (40) and her paramour Rajashekhar (37) - knew each other for three years.



“Recently, Ranjitha had borrowed a gold chain from a friend for a function. As she discussed everything with Indiramma, the latter thought of killing Ranjitha and stealing the chain. She hatched a conspiracy with her paramour, and went to Ranjitha’s house on Saturday,” police said.

“When Ranjitha had gone to take bath, Indiramma called Rajashekhar. As soon as Ranjitha came out of the bathroom, Rajashekhar strangled her with a cable and slit her throat with a knife. Unable to find the chain, the duo decided to take her mangalasutra and ear studs,” police added.