No internet in rural areas, Suresh Kumar speaks to Chief Secy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar held discussions with Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Monday to address internet and network issues faced by students in rural areas to make it easier for them to attend online classes.

Rural students are going up the hill, sitting on river banks and climbing trees to get the internet connection to attend classes. At a recent interaction, a student told the minister that though the government has given them gadgets, there is no network to use them.

Ravi Kumar is said to have briefed Suresh Kumar about a meeting between Additional Chief Secretary EV Ramana Reddy and internet service providers following instructions from Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. Ravi Kumar told the minister that the service providers said the network connectivity would be strengthened in rural areas.

Students, especially in Malnad areas, have not been able to access the internet and even Doordarshan’s Chandana channel, where classes are being aired, because of the monsoon, said Suresh Kumar. “We will ensure learning continuity for rural students by strengthening mobile networks in their areas for good quality education,” he said.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too instructed the chief secretary to address the issue. Meanwhile, facilities will be created at several places in rural areas, including at gram panchayat libraries, for students to access internet and television, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said.He discussed the possibility with Chief Minister’s advisor Prashant Prakash and State’s Education Advisor Prof Doreswamy on Monday.

He said that the discussion is on to equip 5,766 gram panchayat libraries with internet and TV facilities to help students who don’t have access to online classes.He said that the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has also come forward to help these students.