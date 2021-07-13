Style quotient

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Morning rushes once included finding the right outfit for the day at the office. The pandemic has changed much, including our dressing sense. Men’s fashion, in particular, took a sharp turn, moving away from the once popular formal wear. Comfortable, multi-purpose wear which is stylish is now trending among Bengalureans. Fashion designers observe that the work-from-home culture has created a demand for casual and resort wear which stir emotions of adventure.

Mayank Modi, who runs fashion label Mayank Modi Fashion, believes that customers now are very cautious about what they buy. “Men are now going in for outfits that fit their day-to-day needs. Workfrom- home outfits are most sought-after as they are versatile. It includes light-coloured pyjamas which come in different cuts, along with printed shirts which can also be used as outdoor wear. A lot of people are now indulging in revenge travel or revenge shopping.

This is prompting them to purchase sporty wear,” says Modi. Dipayan Debbarma, founder of Ddebbarma, which specialises in resort wear, says “More and more people want to travel and take a break from work, especially after the lockdown. With formal outfits temporarily taking a backseat, men now prefer beach wear. The choice for travel collections is gaining pace and we received over 10-15 orders last week,” says Debbarma, who also mentions that clients have now revised their budgets.

“We find that some are cutting down expenses on clothes, owing to the pandemic , ” adds Debbarma. However, Prashant Priyadarshi, founder of Destello, a Bengaluru-based clothing brand, begs to differ. He finds that the men’s fashion business is seeing a “post pandemic boom”. “Men are definitely seeking more comfort now, both in terms of design and fit. Lounge wear and baggy fits are trending at the moment. The whole concept of work from home has changed how men dress. Prints are trending too.

I assumed that the pandemic might affect the printed shirt market but it is actually doing pretty well. In terms of colours, muted, pastel and dark tones are doing better,” says Priyadarshi. Not to forget designer masks are an integral part of any outf i t . Sounak Sen Barat, design director and founder of House of Three, a designer label in Bengaluru, says their collection of coordinated shirts, pants, and masks are currently available as this trend is bound to stay for the next couple of years. “We also have non-woven masks that fit the aesthetic and medical needs of men’s new-age fashion trends,” says Barat.