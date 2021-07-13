STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Style quotient

Printed shirts, lounge wear, baggy fits...These are now trending among men in Bengaluru

Published: 13th July 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Morning rushes once included finding the right outfit for the day at the office. The pandemic has changed much, including our dressing sense. Men’s fashion, in particular, took a sharp turn, moving away from the once popular formal wear. Comfortable, multi-purpose wear which is stylish is now trending among Bengalureans. Fashion designers observe that the work-from-home culture has created a demand for casual and resort wear which stir emotions of adventure.

Mayank Modi, who runs fashion label Mayank Modi Fashion, believes that customers now are very cautious about what they buy. “Men are now going in for outfits that fit their day-to-day needs. Workfrom- home outfits are most sought-after as they are versatile. It includes light-coloured pyjamas which come in different cuts, along with printed shirts which can also be used as outdoor wear. A lot of people are now indulging in revenge travel or revenge shopping.

This is prompting them to purchase sporty wear,” says Modi. Dipayan Debbarma, founder of Ddebbarma, which specialises in resort wear, says “More and more people want to travel and take a break from work, especially after the lockdown. With formal outfits temporarily taking a backseat, men now prefer beach wear. The choice for travel collections is gaining pace and we received over 10-15 orders last week,” says Debbarma, who also mentions that clients have now revised their budgets.

“We find that some are cutting down expenses on clothes, owing to the pandemic , ” adds Debbarma. However, Prashant Priyadarshi, founder of Destello, a Bengaluru-based clothing brand, begs to differ. He finds that the men’s fashion business is seeing a “post pandemic boom”. “Men are definitely seeking more comfort now, both in terms of design and fit. Lounge wear and baggy fits are trending at the moment. The whole concept of work from home has changed how men dress. Prints are trending too.

I assumed that the pandemic might affect the printed shirt market but it is actually doing pretty well. In terms of colours, muted, pastel and dark tones are doing better,” says Priyadarshi. Not to forget designer masks are an integral part of any outf i t . Sounak Sen Barat, design director and founder of House of Three, a designer label in Bengaluru, says their collection of coordinated shirts, pants, and masks are currently available as this trend is bound to stay for the next couple of years. “We also have non-woven masks that fit the aesthetic and medical needs of men’s new-age fashion trends,” says Barat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp