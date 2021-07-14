Bengaluru can handle up to 75 mm rain in 1 hour: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said citizens need not worry as the city can handle 50 to 75 mm of rainfall. Speaking to media, he said, if there is heavy rainfall of around 75 mm in one hour, then there could be some problems like water stagnation, but for a short duration. Citizens, however, need not be worried.

The city received 5 mm of rainfall on Tuesday till 5.30 pm. Kempegowda International Airport recorded 3.2 mm and HAL airport recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall. Bengaluru, director in-charge C S Patil said, a forecast of strong wind and rainfall has been predicted for the next two days in the city. He said due to trough and cyclonic circulation, rainfall has been forecast over coastal and south interior Karnataka. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange and yellow alert over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days.

Gupta said that even as another case of Delta plus variant has been reported in the city, citizens should not worry, but should not let their guard down. They should adhere to all Covid norms and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. The pediatric task force in the BBMP has listed out a series of suggestions to improve the pediatric facilities especially in medical colleges and health care centres. They have also suggested to have more pediatric beds and have laid emphasis on the importance of pediatric health care.