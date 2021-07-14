STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru can handle up to 75 mm rain in 1 hour: BBMP chief

The pediatric task force in the BBMP has listed out a series of suggestions to improve the pediatric facilities especially in medical colleges and health care centres.

Published: 14th July 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

A man rides his scooter with a broken umbrella, in Bengaluru on Monday. The IMD has forecast that the city will receive showers for two more days. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

A man rides his scooter with a broken umbrella, in Bengaluru on Monday. The IMD has forecast that the city will receive showers for two more days. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said citizens need not worry as the city can handle 50 to 75 mm of rainfall. Speaking to media, he said, if there is heavy rainfall of around 75 mm in one hour, then there could be some problems like water stagnation, but for a short duration. Citizens, however, need not be worried. 

The city received 5 mm of rainfall on Tuesday till 5.30 pm. Kempegowda International Airport recorded 3.2 mm and HAL airport recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall. Bengaluru, director in-charge C S Patil said, a forecast of strong wind and rainfall has been predicted for the next two days in the city. He said due to trough and cyclonic circulation, rainfall has been forecast over coastal and south interior Karnataka. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange and yellow alert over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days.

Gupta said that even as another case of Delta plus variant has been reported in the city, citizens should not worry, but should not let their guard down. They should adhere to all Covid norms and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. The pediatric task force in the BBMP has listed out a series of suggestions to improve the pediatric facilities especially in medical colleges and health care centres. They have also suggested to have more pediatric beds and have laid emphasis on the importance of pediatric health care.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru BBMP
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp