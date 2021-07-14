STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Broken compound wall brings unwelcome guests in school

A local activist said that another wall of the building is developing a crack because of dredging activity in the drain. 

The compound wall of the Government Urdu School in Kanaka Nagar is ridden with weed patches and the walls have developed cracks | Ashishkrishna H P

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
BENGALURU: With the compound wall missing, Government Urdu School at Yelachenahalli has become vulnerable to unwelcome guests, who are using the school grounds to drink and smoke at night. “Currently, the school has 300 students enrolled and we are trying to get the status of a Karnataka Public School. This will allow us to accommodate more students,” a teacher said.

However, the exposed nature of the school is an issue. When apprised about the situation, the local BEO told The New Indian Express that immediate action will be taken and a complaint will be lodged after talking to the head teacher. “After we receive the necessary funds, action will be taken to rectify the situation,” he assured. 

A local activist Mahmood Umerulla said that if the building was taken care of, more parents will enroll their children in the school. “Now, when parents visit the school to pick up their wards or paperwork, they are greeted by cows and chickens roaming around,” he added.

Not only that, a source said that the school has eight out of the 13 posts vacant. “Before offline classes begin, the school will be back in shape,” a teacher said. A Class VII student said that when it rains, students have to huddle at one place, otherwise they get wet. A local activist said that another wall of the building is developing a crack because of dredging activity in the drain. 

