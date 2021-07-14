Cow bill effect: Bannerghatta zoo still struggles to get beef for its carnivore inmates

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even five months after the anti-cattle slaughter bill came into effect, the management of Bannerghatta Biological Park is struggling to meet the dietary needs of carnivores. The management has been feeding chicken to the lions, leopards and tigers in the zoo, for more than a year now. Reason: They are struggling to get beef and the contractor supplying it is also quoting a high price.

“We are still struggling to get amendments made in the bill so that we can get beef easily. We had called for tenders to procure beef, but the contractor quoted Rs 225 per kg, while earlier it was Rs 175. We need around 500-600 kg of beef a day. Currently, our carnivores are eating chicken and since it is more fatty, we are feeding less quantity,” said a BBP official on condition of anonymity. The veterinary team is conducting regular health checks and taking blood samples of animals to see if this change has had any impact on them.

“Due to the present order, the prices are very high. We had called for tenders earlier, but they had to be withdrawn because the prices quoted were high. Then, re-tenders were called and the person who bagged it, left after the bill was passed. We called for tenders again but the response was very poor. We are hoping to get buffalo meat for carnivores,” the official said. Captain Manivanan, secretary, animal husbandry department said, he will look into this matter immediately.