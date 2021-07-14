Croissant, camaraderie and celebrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 14th of July is a significant day in the French calendar. On this day in France and its overseas department, Bastille Day or the French National Day or Storming of Bastille Day, is commemorated to symbolically mark the end of monarchy in the country. In French history, the day signifies the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, following the historic French Revolution, and the beginning of a republic. Like in other parts of the country, the French community settled in Bengaluru is gearing up to come together virtually or in some cases even in-person, to mark the occasion.

The French National Day is a very special celebration for the Consulate General of France in Bengaluru with them completing 10 years in the city and covering a jurisdiction of three southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Consulate General of France has decided to mark the occasion virtually with a traditional reception which will bring together friends of Indian, French and other nationalities and showcase all facets of friendship such as, fine arts, music and cinema, business and investments, environment, education, gastronomy, politics, space and science.

“Our collective resilience to the pandemic, which made our consular representation the only one to remain open and operational throughout the crisis, gives me great pride. I am very impressed with the contribution to our solidarity program by our French firms, which is definitely not new as they have been involved, since long, through the medium of their corporate social responsibility initiatives, ” says Consul General, Dr Marjorie Vanbaelinghem. Nicolas Grossemy, the cofounder of Paris Panini, a French street food joint in Indiranagar, recollects the prepandemic celebrations.

“The French consulate, with their arrangements of cheese and wine, would make us feel at home. Once a year, the French community of Bengaluru would come together, remember how our nation got our rights and celebrate our history. It was a very exciting day,” he said. But now, with everything being done virtually or with following Covid protocol, Grossemy longs for the times gone by.

“The idea of Bastille Day is celebrating together. I hope and pray that things get better and hopefully, next year, we will get to celebrate Bastille Day, the way it is supposed to be celebrated,” he adds. Wednesday morning will see the members of Alliance Française de Bangalore coming together. Joined by guitarist Prakash Sontakke, the inperson event will be attended by French students, teachers and other members, who will also indulge in some French cuisine-- croissants, pastries, and cookies.

“The day brought unity among us. We believe in the unity and diversity of our land. I would like to invoke the same feelings to say, irrespective of the differences between all of us, let us stay together to respect each other, celebrate life and uphold humanity,” says Zafer Mohiuddin, president of the institute. Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall has curated a special hamper(in pic) to celebrate the much-awaited Bastille Day.

The hamper is loaded with food items like French cookies, Indian-made French cheese and a variety of appetising breads. The hamper is available on pre-order for Rs3,500 (excluding taxes) with free home delivery within a 5-km radius. The hotel is celebrating it for the first time. Other hotels of this chain celebrate the day with a grand dinner every year. “We have a sit-down dinner with guests and French dignitaries in the town every year. To avoid direct contact, we came up with the hampers this time,” says Sachin Maheshwary, general manager of the hotel. (With inputs from Akash Umesh Khandke and Shriya Rajachandra