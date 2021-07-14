Man creates fake profile of retired ACP to con people

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unidentified miscreant created a fake account in the name of retired ACP BB Ashok Kumar on social media, and allegedly demanded financial help from his contacts. The former cop approached the CEN police station to file a case, however, no FIR has been registered.

A senior police officer said that Ashok Kumar contacted them over phone and complained about the incident. “We have asked the concerned authorities to remove the fake account in the name of the complainant. Since there is no written complaint, no FIR has been registered. Arun Jadav, a fan of Ashok Kumar, has given a letter to the city Police Commissioner to take necessary action against those who create fake accounts and hack into social media accounts of VIPs in a bid to extort money,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashok Kumar said, “I came to know about this when a friend of mine, who had received a text message from an unknown number, shared screenshots. The accused forced him repeatedly to transfer money, stating that there is a medical emergency. When the miscreant was asked to call, he stopped texting. Since this is happening a second time, I decided to file a case.”