Show-Down 

Cancelled shows, lack of sponsorship, restricted social gathering, event managers speak out on the social and economic distress due to the pandemic

BENGALURU: Entertainment industry has been in doldrums for over a year now, owing to the health crisis casued by Covid- 19. Besides the film industry taking a hit, event management industry which is a sizable sector are also feeling the economic pinch caused by the pandemic. Bengaluru-based event managers, get-together organisers, and event management companies continue to face economic distress, as the restrictions on social gathering is hurting their business. Event management companies that hosted popular music festivals either had to go online or shelve the project due to lack of funds, claim city-based event managers.

However, to keep the show running, event managers are sticking their ground by switching to online formats. But how far does it help them? Prashanth MNR, a Bengaluru- based event manager, believes online shows though give an avenue to take the product global but it isn’t so impressive when it comes to numbers. “Online shows will help us connect to a global audience, however, we cannot expect much profit. Moreover, events happening online are less interactive compared to offline events. But overall, I feel the event management industry is dead.

Cancelled shows, lack of sponsorships, restrictions on social gathering, are putting the industry and its stakeholders in trouble. Technicians who did not earn anything, are selling LED monitors to keep their livelihood stable,” says Prashanth who is now planning an online event ‘Kalaaranava’-- a decade old musical and art festival. Janak Madaan, President of Punjabi Sabha, a community of Punjabis in Bengaluru, and co-founder of Snehaloka Karaoke Club, a karaoke platform for singers, had to apply brakes to his business due to the lockdown.

“Our community services thrive on people’s participation. We used to call artistes from Punjab and Delhi on the occasion of ‘Lohri’ and ‘Baisakhi’ to convene a festival to the Punjabi diaspora. However, the health crisis has instilled a fear which is discouraging people’s participation. Many of the artistes also have been in distress due to lack of events. We believe that the vaccination drive will give us some hope,” says Madaan. ‘Lohri’ is a traditional winter folk festival predominantely celebrated in Punjab and some parts of Haryana while ‘Baisakhi’ is known as the harvest festival of Punjab. Aloke Biswas, founder of Maam Entertainment, who has been organising musical events in Bengaluru for over 20 years, feels the pandemic has posed the toughest challenge so far.

He has not organised a single musical concert since the pandemic hit. “People now think 10 times before attending, despite the vaccination drive. However to keep my business running, in September 2020, I introduced a quizzing platform in collaboration with a company which is based on the cricket tournaments like IPL,” said Biswas adding, “Right now, I am working on a digital gaming software which will be launched ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup.” To give hope to the artistes in the event management industry, Karnataka Event Management Association(KEMA) is also launching a virtual fundraiser event called the Togetherness Project to help those affected in the event management industry.

