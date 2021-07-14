Stormwater drain turns into sewer, residents suffer

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents and shop owners of Old Madras Road Cross, near Halasuru Metro station, are struggling every day due to a toilet sewage line that is connected to a drain in their area. Not only is this taking a toll on their health, but also making it impossible to walk along the stretch due to the nauseating stench.Compounding their woes is an opening on the footpath near it that was completed recently. It is filled with garbage, making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

K Naseem, Proprietor of Best Watch Clinic, says he caught typhoid because of the sewage in the drain and the stench. “It is unbearable to work here and my customers keep complaining about the stench. Someone has connected their toilet pipeline to the public drain” he said.

Hasif, a resident, claims that temporary toilets built across the road, at a pick up and delivery point for e-commerce delivery staff, a few months ago, is responsible for it. No one could be reached for a comment.

Sarvesh, who runs a garment shop, “It is monsoon now and if the blockage persists, then the entire footpath will have to be opened up. The issue has been there for sometime but since shops are opening up and public are out on the streets now, it has started affecting all, he added.

BWSSB Engineer Nagaraj assured this reporter that the staff would be sent to check on the sewage issue at the earliest and the problem would be sorted out. BBMP’s Technical Cell Assistant Executive Engineer of BBMP Technical Cell, Old Madras Road, Ashok Baggi said the footpath issue was a minor one and would be set right soon.