Tragedy & tender love

BENGALURU: Homer's Iliad, the epic Greek poem, has everything - love, lust, war, demons, gods and goddesses, fragile humans, blood and gore, and warrior heroes. Madeline Miller paints a beautiful love story with the most unexpected pairings - warrior Achilles and his companion Patroclus. Achilles as a romantic hero is an odd concept. He is infamous for his anger and doesn’t think twice about genocide. After withdrawing from the war when Agamemnon slights his honour, he returns to battle only after Patroclus’s death. After he kills the Troy prince Hector in revenge, he mutilates the corpse by dragging it around the city. The story unfolds from the perspective of Patroclus.

He meets Achilles while in exile at the tender age of ten and falls in love at first sight. In Miller’s poetic lines we see a man, who is forced to be a weapon, incapable of happiness with the fate working against with its many prophecies. “When I am dead, I charge you to mingle our ashes and bury us together,” Achilles cries after his lover’s death hugging the body.

The grief makes more sense in The Song of Achilles than in Iliad, where Patroclus is mentioned rarely. Each line from the story has a lyrical quality to it. “I could recognise him by touch alone, by smell; I would know him blind, by the way his breaths came and his feet struck the earth. I would know him in death, at the end of the world,” she writes.

Her prose while observing even the inconsequential shines with brilliance. The ending is known, the impending tragedy was even portrayed in the movie Troy. It’s already known to Achilles that he can have either a short, glorious life or a long one as an unknown figure. He knows, he’s destined to die after Hector and for years he never engaged Hector. Everyone knows Petroclus will die before Achilles. But it’s the lines in between that keeps us on the edge.