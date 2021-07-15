Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After battling the deadly Covid-19 virus, Vikram Sampath, the award-winning author and historian, is now ready for the launch of the second volume of his book titled ‘Savarkar: A Contested Legacy (1924-1966)’. The new book will be available by the end of this month. “Covid 19 made me realise that we have so many small things to be grateful for, which we take for granted--starting with of course the basic ability to be able to breathe effortlessly,” says Sampath. However, ahead of giving the final touch to his book, the author was struck by the coronavirus.

“Luckily , I had completed the writing of the book and the editing was in process. The thought did cross my mind several times while in hospital if I would even survive to see the book in print. But guess, I was destined to live to tell the tale,” says Sampath. The Bengaluru-based historian also claims that he drew inspiration from his mother while he battled for his life in the ICU for three weeks. “I have thankfully inherited a strong willpower from my mother who suffered several chronic ailments. She managed to face them all with a smile which is what inspired me to keep going through those very painful, scary and uncertain moment s,” he says. The first volume ‘Savarkar:

Echoes from a Forgotten Past’ covered his early life as a fire-brand revolutionary in India and London, his incarceration in Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands among others. However, the second volume digs a little deeper into his reforms and ideology. “It covers 13 years of his confinement in Ratnagiri till 1937 when he ushered in several social reforms for the eradication of caste system and untouchability, promoting inter- caste dining, inter-caste marriage, temple entry for all and much more,” says Sampath. As for his future plans, the author is planning to release two more books this year .

”I seem to be in a hurry to make up for lost time. I also need to sit down towards working on a three-book deal with my publishers that needs to get completed by 2025-26,” adds the author of four acclaimed books ‘Splendours of Royal Mysore: the Untold Story of the Wodeyars’, ‘My Name Is Gauhar Jaan: The Life and Times of a Musician’, ‘Voice of the Veena: S Balachander- A Biography’.