STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Moving On

After fighting a long Covid battle, Vikram Sampath is now ready to tell the unfinished story of Veer Savarkar in the second volume

Published: 15th July 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After battling the deadly Covid-19 virus, Vikram Sampath, the award-winning author and historian, is now ready for the launch of the second volume of his book titled ‘Savarkar: A Contested Legacy (1924-1966)’. The new book will be available by the end of this month. “Covid 19 made me realise that we have so many small things to be grateful for, which we take for granted--starting with of course the basic ability to be able to breathe effortlessly,” says Sampath. However, ahead of giving the final touch to his book, the author was struck by the coronavirus.

“Luckily , I had completed the writing of the book and the editing was in process. The thought did cross my mind several times while in hospital if I would even survive to see the book in print. But guess, I was destined to live to tell the tale,” says Sampath. The Bengaluru-based historian also claims that he drew inspiration from his mother while he battled for his life in the ICU for three weeks. “I have thankfully inherited a strong willpower from my mother who suffered several chronic ailments. She managed to face them all with a smile which is what inspired me to keep going through those very painful, scary and uncertain moment s,” he says. The first volume ‘Savarkar:

Echoes from a Forgotten Past’ covered his early life as a fire-brand revolutionary in India and London, his incarceration in Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands among others. However, the second volume digs a little deeper into his reforms and ideology. “It covers 13 years of his confinement in Ratnagiri till 1937 when he ushered in several social reforms for the eradication of caste system and untouchability, promoting inter- caste dining, inter-caste marriage, temple entry for all and much more,” says Sampath. As for his future plans, the author is planning to release two more books this year .

”I seem to be in a hurry to make up for lost time. I also need to sit down towards working on a three-book deal with my publishers that needs to get completed by 2025-26,” adds the author of four acclaimed books ‘Splendours of Royal Mysore: the Untold Story of the Wodeyars’, ‘My Name Is Gauhar Jaan: The Life and Times of a Musician’, ‘Voice of the Veena: S Balachander- A Biography’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp