Police crack down on vehicle lifters, recover cars, bikes worth over Rs 8 crore

Meanwhile, Banaswadi police arrested a gang of seven and recovered 28 two-wheelers worth Rs 22 lakh from them. 

Published: 15th July 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant reviews recovered vehicles at a property parade held in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB police arrested three men who allegedly cheated car owners by promising to help them sell their expensive cars, and escaped with the vehicles. They recovered 19 cars worth Rs 3 crore.East division police also recovered 20 cars and 58 two-wheelers worth Rs 2.25 crore, in a special drive against vehicle theft cases.

Naseeb, Mohammed Azam and Maheer Khan were car dealers, who allegedly lured owners of expensive cars with good prices, and took the cars with valid documents. “The accused either sold the cars or mortgaged them, without the knowledge of the owners. They also assaulted owners who demanded their vehicles back. Cases were registered against them in Jnanabharathi, Vyalikaval and Pulakeshi Nagar police stations recently. A police team arrested them and recovered vehicles in Mysuru, Bhatkal, Davanagere and Chitradurga,” police said.

In East division, Govindapura police arrested Shabbir Khan and recovered 20 cars worth Rs 1.8 crore. He was arrested when police were investigating a 2018 ATM cash deposit vehicle theft case. While the accused had escaped with Rs 75 lakh in cash and were arrested, the vehicle was not traced. Meanwhile, Banaswadi police arrested a gang of seven and recovered 28 two-wheelers worth Rs 22 lakh from them. 

