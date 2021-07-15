STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain risks

This monsoon take care to avoid the chance of getting a co-infection with Covid-19 and malaria or dengue

Published: 15th July 2021

By DR SARANYA NARAYAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monsoon  quenches the thirst of the land but is also accompanied by tropical, vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. With India’s ongoing battle with the pandemic, the onset of possible disease-filled monsoons put people at additional risk of getting infected by either. With overlapping symptoms of malaria, dengue, and coronavirus, the diagnosis and treatment become more difficult and strenuous. The only way to treat Covid patients is by providing proper medication, at the right time. Co-infection can affect this process. Thus, it is best to prevent co-infection, which will help in preventing wrong treatment, leading to complications or death.  

SYMPTOMS

The characteristics of dengue fever, malaria and Covid are more or less the same, which compounds the risk of infection and correct diagnosis. Dengue: A vector-borne disease, this is a viral infection that induces high fever in the body. Also called bone-breaking fever, it causes severe headaches and body pain. Other common symptoms are nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Malaria: Chills, shivering, fever, headache, and vomiting are some of the common symptoms. Caused by an infected anopheles mosquito carrying the plasmodium parasite, malaria can be a life-threatening disease if not treated quickly. In severe cases, seizures, sweats, and acute fatigue are some other symptoms.

Covid-19: Ever since the SARS CoV-2 virus first came into action, its symptoms have evolved and manifest differently in each individual . Spread through an infected person’s air droplets from a cough or sneeze, some of its most common symptoms are fever, headache, body pain and dry cough. Since it spreads from droplets, masks over the mouth can prevent the spreading of infection. Other established symptoms are tiredness, sore throat, diarrhoea, and occasional difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath.

Measures to avert co-infections

Malaria and dengue can spike during the monsoon season. The major preventive measures to avoid these vector-borne diseases in tropical areas have been vector control, regular visits and surveillance in disease- prone areas, and basic protective measures. But, since the pandemic still stands strong in various parts of the country, it has engendered minimal human mobility and limited resources. The challenge for authorities is to blueprint a strategic plan to curb the outbreak of malaria and dengue, keeping the current situation in mind. Meanwhile, an increase in Covid testing can also prove to be the right way to go. With rapid testing, the infection can be distinguished from malaria and dengue.

What can we do?

Malaria, dengue, and Covid can become life-threatening if not treated properly. Thus, it is of utmost importance to ensure a sufficient supply of hospital beds, medicines, and diagnostic facilities. However, at your end, you can religiously follow Covid guidelines: Wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular sanitisation/washing hands. You should also avoid fresh water stagnation and wear clothes that protect us from being bitten by mosquitoes. Avoid unnecessary gatherings, keep your homes mosquito-proofed and clean, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and stay safe. (The author is the Chief Technical Director, Neuberg Diagnostics)

