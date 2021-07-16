Civic body repairs footpath on Old Madras Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP has taken action and closed the gaping opening in the footpath of the Old Madras Road cross, which posed a danger to pedestrians, as well as made it difficult for businesses to carry on with their work due to swarming mosquitoes.

Residents thanked The New Indian Express for highlighting the issue in its July 14 report “Storm water drain turns into sewer, residents suffer”, which led to the BBMP jumping into action. Sarvesh, a shop owner in Lakshmi Market, said, “As soon as the report appeared in the paper, staff swung into action. We are relieved to have a clean and clutter-free footpath now.”