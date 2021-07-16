STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

To shore up revenue, Palike to recover leased properties

Officials are also apprehensive as private persons are reluctant to vacate buildings leased out to them.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Representational Image

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Feeling the pinch on its finances amid the pandemic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up aggressive surveys and officials are perusing record books to recover properties whose lease has expired.

“There is a need to recover the properties as the corporation needs revenue and the buildings for other works. We need more office spaces and we cannot be using other spaces when we have our own,” an official explained.

Officials are also apprehensive as private persons are reluctant to vacate buildings leased out to them. “Thus, a detailed survey is being done to know the status of each so that steps to be taken are chalked out better,” the official said.Earlier, when there was a council and the administration was under the head-office, the records were all set right. Now, since it has been decentralised to zones, there is no single database and there is a lot if disparity. This is only affecting the BBMP accounts, the official pointed out. 

According to the records, of the 6,815 BBMP properties in the city, 324 were leased out. Of these, 161 properties still have their lease in force while for 163, it has expired. The total amount generated from the 324 properties leased for the year 2020- 21 is Rs 54,90,206.

Of the properties whose lease has expired, 74 are in West Bengaluru, 54 in South Bengaluru and 35 in East Bengaluru. Of those whose lease is still in effect, 88 are in East Bengaluru, 36 in West, 35 in South and one each in Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zones. “We know the status and account of the year 2020- 21, but we are still assessing the documents for 2021- 22,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru leased properties
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp