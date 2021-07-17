STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Damage to rail bridge delays trains by over three hours

Damaged walls of an old stone bridge near Krishnarajapuram railway station delayed trains by two to three hours in the Bengaluru railway Division on Friday evening.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

KSR Bengaluru- Marikuppam MEMU Special train was held  up for hours in Bengaluru on Friday

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Damaged walls of an old stone bridge near Krishnarajapuram railway station delayed trains by two to three hours in the Bengaluru railway Division on Friday evening. Trains running between Bengaluru and Chennai on the route were affected, inconveniencing passengers.

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde, told The New Indian Express, “Around 6 pm, it was observed that walls of an old small, masonry bridge on which the track is laid was damaged, and the stones were falling out. As a precaution, the trains are being run on the other line through manual mode operations.”

The restoration work is on and the track will be made fit for operation within four hours, he added.The KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai (Train no. 06555) suffered a major delay. Among other trains behind schedule were KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU Special (Train no. 06263), which had nearly 1,000 passengers.

Prasanna Kumar, a public sector employee who was sitting in a train, said, “Every day, I board the train at 6.10 pm at KSR and reach Bangarpet by 7.50 pm. But on Friday, something was wrongright from the start. It stopped at Cantonment for 20 minutes, then at Baiyappanahalli for 90 minutes and stopped at K R Puram now. I think I will reach my station only by 10 pm.”

Building contractor Venugopal, his co-traveller, said, “Normally I reach my house by 9 pm. Daily, I travel from Bengaluru to Tekal for work. The train has been held up at K R Puram and it is already 8.30 pm.”
Homemaker Shanti said, “I boarded the train at Bengaluru East at 6.30 pm. It is already 9.20 pm. I really do not know when I will reach my house at KGF tonight.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp