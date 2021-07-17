DKS calls Congress meet to discuss BBMP polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Friday evening called for a mammoth party meeting at his residence, focusing on the upcoming BBMP elections. The party’s elected representatives including Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, other MLAs, MLCs and MPs and former legislators were present.

The other senior leaders who took part include former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, Tamil Nadu state in-charge general secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao, MP D K Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP G C Chandrashekar, KPCC working presidents Saleem Ahmed, Ramalinga Reddy and Eshwar Khandre, MLAs Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Rizwan Arshad, Soumya Reddy, K J George and Byrati Suresh. Accoding to party insiders, Friday’s meeting is the first in a series of meetings under the ‘collective leadership’ strategy of Shivakuamr ahead of the BBMP polls.