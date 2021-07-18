STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases rising in some wards, BBMP to hold micro study

This has become a matter of concern and officials are now working on micro-analysing the issue to ascertain the trend.

covid testing

(File photo | Shriram BN)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Covid-19 cases are on the decline in the city, some wards are not on the same path. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and health officials noted that there has not been a decline in Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and East Zones. This has become a matter of concern and officials are now working on micro-analysing the issue to ascertain the trend.

The staffers at the central and zonal war rooms are tracking the trends. According to the Covid bulletin over the last 10 days, cases are being reported from Bellandur, Kuvempu Nagar, Horamavu, Uttarahalli, Singasandra, Hagadur, Varthur, Agara, Hoodi and Hemmigepura.

Palike health officials stated that the positivity rate in Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and East Zone is around 1.5 to 1.8 per cent, while the positivity rate in Bengaluru is around 0.68 to one per cent. “We have decided to go back to the old containment format. We will put up posters outside houses where there are Covid-positive people and stamp the primary and secondary contacts.

We are waiting for the final nod from the government to go ahead with this,” the official said and explained that this is required as citizens are “taking things for granted”. Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The New Sunday Express that each and every area needs to be analysed separately.

“The situation will be different for each case. It may be because of the migrant population or because of people moving around. We are assessing the situation to find a logical solution,” he added.

Top 10 wards with most cases Horamavu, Bellandur, Kuvempu Nagar, Uttarahalli, Hoodi, Varthur, Hagadur, Agara, Hemmigepura, Singasandra

Top 10 wards with least cases Muneshwara Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Sudhama Nagar, Lingarajapuram, Chickpet, Padarayanapura, Rayapura, Chalavadipalya,  Gali Anjaneya Temple 

