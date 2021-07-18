Lalbagh flower show may be spread across park this year

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most-awaited Lalbagh flower show may be held this year, but in a different way. Instead of hosting it at the Glass House, the officials from the horticulture department are planning to host it across the botanical gardens.

Due to lockdown and Covid restrictions, the flower show could not be held in August last year and January this year. So, to not disappoint visitors, the officials are thinking of hosting it with different themes across Lalbagh.

“Normally, scores of people gather in one place. If we try to hold a similar show this year, then we wouldn’t be able to adhere to Covid protocols, specially, social distance. So, we are thinking of spreading the show across Lalbagh, with different themes,” Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Secretary, horticulture department, told The New Indian Express.

The officials are holding meetings and discussing how the area, the heritage trees and different parts of the botanical garden can be used and different themes be created. The officials are also thinking if the tree parks and other mini-Lalbaghs can be utilised for the flower show.

“The flower show has its own charm and historic importance, so, efforts are being made to host it. We are worried that with most people working from home and schools and colleges closed, the rush will be more,” another horticulture department official added.