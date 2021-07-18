STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lalbagh flower show may be spread across park this year

The most-awaited Lalbagh flower show may be held this year, but in a different way.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most-awaited Lalbagh flower show may be held this year, but in a different way. Instead of hosting it at the Glass House, the officials from the horticulture department are planning to host it across the botanical gardens.

Due to lockdown and Covid restrictions, the flower show could not be held in August last year and January this year. So, to not disappoint visitors, the officials are thinking of hosting it with different themes across Lalbagh.

“Normally, scores of people gather in one place. If we try to hold a similar show this year, then we wouldn’t be able to adhere to Covid protocols, specially, social distance. So, we are thinking of spreading the show across Lalbagh, with different themes,” Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Secretary, horticulture department, told The New Indian Express. 

The officials are holding meetings and discussing how the area, the heritage trees and different parts of the botanical garden can be used and different themes be created. The officials are also thinking if the tree parks and other mini-Lalbaghs can be utilised for the flower show.

“The flower show has its own charm and historic importance, so, efforts are being made to host it. We are worried that with most people working from home and schools and colleges closed, the rush will be more,” another horticulture department official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalbagh
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp