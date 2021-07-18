Retired professor collapses and dies inside Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired English professor, Professor P S Dorai (80 yrs), who was on his way from US to Chennai, had a fatal heart attack at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday morning, say airport sources. According to airport police, a case of unnatural death has been filed at the station.

According to an airport source, the incident happened around 4.15 am at the Arrivals Zone of the airport terminal. Though he was rendered immediate medical attention at the airport which has 24x7 health support for passengers, he could not be revived, the source added. Dorai was accompanied by one of his sons from US when he alighted at KIA and they were planning to go via road to Chennai, another source said.

Dorai was a reputed and popular professor at Madras Christian College and retired as the Head of the Department of English in 2001. One of his former students, Ulaganathan, told TNIE, " I was a student at MCC from 1978 to 1980. He was a dedicated teacher who would recite poems of great English poets from his memory with ease." His body is presently being shifted to Chennai. His second son from US is on his way to India now.