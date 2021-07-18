Wash away skin concerns: Best cleansing and exfoliation tips for monsoon season

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monsoons call for endless rounds of chai and pakoras. While the overall mood is happy, your skin is left feeling worn out. Changes in the humidity levels in the atmosphere can make skin dull and it has to fight an array of bacterial and fungal infections that kick in during this weather. Exposure to pollutants and acidic rainwater leads to irritation. Hence cleansing and exfoliation is a must for the health of the skin. Using more natural and herbal ingredients instead of chemical-laden products is a good choice.

Why customise skincare?

Since every individual is unique, one needs a customised skincare regimen that gets rid of the vicious cycle of trials and error. Jatin Gujrati, business head, Vedix, a tech beauty brand crafted with the wisdom of modern Ayurveda, says, “Since there are so many different categories of conditions, needs, and goals, you need specific products or treatments that serve you right. That’s where personalised haircare and skincare come in. This personalisation is not merely a process to know your skin and hair, but is also a sustainable option to target your specific concerns, according to your prakriti and doshas.”

Why exfoliate?

1To keep bacteria at bay: Exfoliation in monsoons is an essential step for blemish-free skin and to prevent bacterial and fungal infections.

A personalised skincare regime can help

with breakouts, dullness, rashes and flaky skin

2Welcome bright skin: Exfoliating regularly unclogs the pores, uncovering fresh new cells. It leaves your skin looking healthy, fresh and young.

3Helps your skin breathe: There are various kinds of physical exfoliants available yet one could also opt for the chemical exfoliation.

4Body scrubs help skin have an even tone and also does away with the ingrown hair.

Dr Madhuri Agarwal, founder and medical director, Yavana Aesthetics Clinic, says, “A regular routine of exfoliation in monsoon can unclog the pores, reduce the dead skin build up and improve skin health. Exfoliate twice a week for oily skin and once in seven to ten days for dry skin. Do not overdo it as it will disturb the skin barrier and strip the skin of its natural lipids. Use a chemical exfoliator instead of a physical one.” She explains that a salicylic acid exfoliator can unclog the pores whereas an alpha hydroxy one is good for gentle exfoliation. “In case you are unsure about the kind of exfoliator, consult a dermatologist,” she says.

DIY

1Oatmeal mixed with honey and milk for sensitive skin.

2Dry and grind an orange peel and make it into a powder. Mix it with curd and rose water and use it as an exfoliant to improve dullness.

3Use fuller’s earth and aloe vera as a scrub. The tightening effect of multani mitti improves the blood circulation and aloe vera gel unclogs the pores. This scrub is good for oily skin or acne-prone skin.

Anuja Pandey

(The author is social media influencer @loftyspectrums and a lifestyle coach)