BBMP officials scrap food court plan in KR Market

Ask engineers to instead prepare report on constructing ramp or staircase to second floor

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Administrator Rakesh Singh inspected KR Market in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BBMP officials, who reached KR Market for inspection on Monday, were in for a shock. While taking stock of the garbage menace, they were informed that BBMP engineers were planning to construct a food court on the unutilised second floor, as a part KR Market’s renovation. Merchants, vendors and citizens at the market also did not take the news well. 

Members of fruits and vegetables association on the site told the officials that the market is frequented by traders, vendors, and customers who come for a short duration to purchase the things they need. “Constructing a food court is a waste of resource. Instead, the corporation should think of providing proper toilet and health facilities,” they said. 

“We have issued directions to the engineers to drop the food court plan and prepare a report on constructing a ramp or staircase for people to go to the second floor. The aim is to improve and open the building for all vendors from August 15,” BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh told The New Indian Express. 

‘VENDORS WILL NOT BE INCONVENIENCED’

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Administrator Rakesh Singh inspected KR Market on Monday and said that redevelopment work is being taken up under Bengaluru Smart City projects. Singh told the vendors that they will not be inconvenienced and alternate space will be provided to them for their work.

They also inspected Avenue Road, where 1.80km is being constructed under the Smart City project. Singh said the final decision on white or black topping will be taken on Tuesday. 
Gupta added that 60 per cent of KR Market Junction has been completed. “Officials have been instructed to complete the redevelopment work at KR Market, Avenue Road, and KR Market junction as soon as possible,” he added. 

