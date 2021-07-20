BBMP seeks Rs 1K cr from govt to better medical infrastructure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP has made a proposal before the state government seeking the sanction of around Rs 600-Rs 1,000 crore to improve the medical infrastructure in the city. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the proposal has been made based on the recommendation and after a discussion with the medical task force. It has been proposed to create a referral hospital in every assembly constituency and ensure that there is a primary health centre in every ward. “This is a long-term plan and work on creating facilities in some places has already begun,” he added.

“A proposal has been made to create 57 more PHCs, five tertiary and 27 secondary hospitals with 50- 100 beds,” Gupta added. BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, D Randeep said that the dependency on private hospitals was more during the pandemic. “Hence, by creating more facilities, super speciality hospitals and other medical facilities, the rush to private hospitals will reduce. The new tertiary hospitals will also help in handling the rush at Victoria and Bowring Hospitals,” he added.

The special commissioner said the detailed proposal was before the government for financial approval and once it is obtained, new works will be taken up and ongoing works will be expedited. He informed that in some areas, work is already being taken up.