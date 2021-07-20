STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19: Bengaluru cops have traced 1.5 lakh people who couldn't be reached after giving samples

Interestingly, so far the BBMP or the police department have not filed any case against the violators

Published: 20th July 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from handling the law and order situation, the police are tracking on a daily basis around 1500-2000 people who cannot be reached after giving their samples for COVID-19 tests. Since the onset of the first wave from April 2020 till June 20, 2021, the police have traced over 1.53 lakh people for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The list comprises those who could not be reached on the phone or were not found at the stated address. Interestingly, so far the BBMP or the police department have not filed any case against the violators. Police officials have tracked down 80 per cent of these people. M N Anucheth, DCP, Bengaluru Central Division, told The New Indian Express that the majority of those in the list were in Bengaluru. It was found that people did not pick calls because they were in hospital or were not in a condition to answer calls.

ALSO READ: Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump

He said that it was also found that around 4000 of these, from the first wave, were people from outside the state. “Every day we get an average of 1500 people to trace from the BBMP’s portal. In the second wave, around 79,000 people were traced. The exercise contines on a daily basis, where the BBMP lists out numbers as untraceable and we pick it up,” he said.

The police has found three types of cases -- where the number given to the data entry operator is not of the person giving samples, the number given to the data entry operator is invalid and the number is given correctly but entered wrongly by the data entry operator.

BBMP Special Commissioner, health, D Randeep added that directions have been given to war rooms and staff that teams will trace those who tested positive by calling and visiting homes. If after that, the person is still not traceable, then it should be immediately referred to the police.

Randeep added that in some cases the police is able to track the person within 48 hours. There are however cases where even after a month the person is not traced. Even as the police continue their search for the person under the disaster management act, the case is medically closed by the BBMP terming it as deemed discharged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp