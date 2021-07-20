COVID-19: Bengaluru cops have traced 1.5 lakh people who couldn't be reached after giving samples

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from handling the law and order situation, the police are tracking on a daily basis around 1500-2000 people who cannot be reached after giving their samples for COVID-19 tests. Since the onset of the first wave from April 2020 till June 20, 2021, the police have traced over 1.53 lakh people for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The list comprises those who could not be reached on the phone or were not found at the stated address. Interestingly, so far the BBMP or the police department have not filed any case against the violators. Police officials have tracked down 80 per cent of these people. M N Anucheth, DCP, Bengaluru Central Division, told The New Indian Express that the majority of those in the list were in Bengaluru. It was found that people did not pick calls because they were in hospital or were not in a condition to answer calls.

ALSO READ: Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump

He said that it was also found that around 4000 of these, from the first wave, were people from outside the state. “Every day we get an average of 1500 people to trace from the BBMP’s portal. In the second wave, around 79,000 people were traced. The exercise contines on a daily basis, where the BBMP lists out numbers as untraceable and we pick it up,” he said.

The police has found three types of cases -- where the number given to the data entry operator is not of the person giving samples, the number given to the data entry operator is invalid and the number is given correctly but entered wrongly by the data entry operator.

BBMP Special Commissioner, health, D Randeep added that directions have been given to war rooms and staff that teams will trace those who tested positive by calling and visiting homes. If after that, the person is still not traceable, then it should be immediately referred to the police.

Randeep added that in some cases the police is able to track the person within 48 hours. There are however cases where even after a month the person is not traced. Even as the police continue their search for the person under the disaster management act, the case is medically closed by the BBMP terming it as deemed discharged.