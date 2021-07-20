STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tracking traction

People often ask what the best way to release a song is.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:05 AM

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
BENGALURU: People often ask what the best way to release a song is.  One you’ve got a song recorded, the next step is to figure out how to get it out there and to get as many people as possible to listen it

Here are some tips on how to get your music heard

1. Post on all social media platforms - each social media platform has its own algorithm and its own way of measuring metrics.  Read up on how to get the most out of your platform of choice.  If you’re trying to promote yourself on Instagram, saves and shares are more important than likes. Make content that people want to share with others or that they want to keep coming back to.  

2. Have multiple ways in which you present your song - If you have a song, one post isn’t enough.  Have an announcement post, some behind the scenes details, snippets and the final song.  After the song is released thing of releasing different versions - like a lyric video or a remix.

3. Engage with your audience - Your audience is everything.  Especially when you are starting out, give your audience a chance to connect with you.  Have a live session, run a contest, thing of fun ways people who like your music can give you feedback. Listen to what people like and what they want more of. 

4. Get people to share - Even if you’re just starting out, ask your circle of family and friends to share your music.  This can be on social media or through a WhatsApp broadcast list or any other way - word of mouth is important!

5. Make your music available for streaming - Spotify, Apple Music, Saavn, Gaana make sure your music is where your audience is.  You can often find a single distributor like TuneCore or CDBaby that can have your music listen on all these platforms at once. 

6. Make your music available in audio libraries - If you make your music available in audio libraries, people can use them as background music for Reels or YouTube videos.
Remember that building an engaged audience depends on consistency. Keep creating on a regular basis and sharing!

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

