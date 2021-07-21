STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BCU exams from Aug 10

The examinations of final semester will be conducted in the second week of August.

Published: 21st July 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The examinations for the remaining papers of first,  third and fifth semesters’ UG courses of Bengaluru City University will commence from August 10 and all the remaining examinations will be completed by August 31. 

Final semester exams will be held from August 28 and results will be published before September 20. The results of second and fourth semester degree courses will be announced based on the Internal Assessment (IA) marks of the student and average marks of the earlier semesters. The remaining examinations of first semester PG courses will be conducted from August 10. 

The examinations of final semester will be conducted in the second week of August. The results of second semester PG students will be announced based on the IA marks and average of previous semester marks. The academic year will start from October 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru City University
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp