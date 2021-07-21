BCU exams from Aug 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The examinations for the remaining papers of first, third and fifth semesters’ UG courses of Bengaluru City University will commence from August 10 and all the remaining examinations will be completed by August 31.

Final semester exams will be held from August 28 and results will be published before September 20. The results of second and fourth semester degree courses will be announced based on the Internal Assessment (IA) marks of the student and average marks of the earlier semesters. The remaining examinations of first semester PG courses will be conducted from August 10.

The examinations of final semester will be conducted in the second week of August. The results of second semester PG students will be announced based on the IA marks and average of previous semester marks. The academic year will start from October 1.