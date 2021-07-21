Chord Road flyover gaps not a worry: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As if the delay in completion of projects and bad road conditions were not enough, now the gaps on the wall leading to the the recently-constructed West of Chord Road flyover has only made matters worse for commuters. The BBMP officials on Tuesday had a tough time convincing citizens that the gaps in the flyover were nothing to be worried about, and that it was a technical glitch. Citizens are not convinced as a portion of the road on Summanahalli flyover collapsing last year, is still fresh in people’s mind.

BBMP chief engineer, Projects, Lokesh said there is no crack in the structure. “The gap in the technical joint of the ramp walls, connecting to the flyover, has just become exposed,” he added. He explained that a gap is maintained between joint intentionally for expansion and contraction. “It is usually covered with construction materials.

In this case, it was left to be filled up when the entire project is completed. However, to ensure there is no water seepage in monsoon, it has been decided to address the issue first and then take up another round of inspection and check once the entire structure is ready,” he added.

“There is no problem with the structure and the underpass or flyover doesn’t need to be closed for that. It is a regular wear and tear issue. Once the entire flyover work is completed and connected to the underpass, then a complete check and correction will be done,” Lokesh said. The flyover was completed around three years ago.

“BDA and BBMP are known not just for delayed work but also for lethargic work. Earlier, similar gaps were reported on Mysuru Road flyover after which the BBMP had undertaken repair of the entire structure. The Summanahalli flyover incident was also a reminder of laxity in maintenance and checks. Now, the case of the newly-constructed West of Chord Road underpass is a shocker,” said a UDD official seeking anonymity.

“Last year, the BBMP had decided to undertake a check of all the structures under its limits. Contractors, agencies and committees were to be appointed. However, nothing was done. After vehicle movement started on the flyovers, the matter was brushed under the carpet,” he added.BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said he will check the defect liability period and clause and address the issue immediately.

CIVIC BODY PROPOSES TO KEEP 1,200 GOVT QUOTA BEDS IN PVT HOSPITALS

Bengaluru: Speaking about returning government quota beds in private hospitals, Gaurav Gupta said a proposal to keep around 1,200 beds has been made to the government. “The issue of death certificate for home isolation patients, addressing black and white fungus cases are being handled as per advice from expert committees and government orders,” he added.