It’s a child’s Play

BENGALURU: Ranga Shankara’s online AHA! International Festival of Theatre for Children is back with a bang. This year’s edition is set to focus on bringing the best of national and international plays, talks by experts, and workshops for children and the audience alike. The festival will be held online until July 31. The workshops and talks will be held on zoom while the plays will be available on insider.in, even after the release, informed the organisers. Theatre maker and art-based educator Sananda Mukhopadhyaya’s ‘Golla’, Gillo Repertory’s ‘The Water See ’ , ThinkArts’s ‘When the colour ran away’ and Daniel Gol’s Schauburg Theatre for Young Audiences, and (Germany)’s Der Apfelwald/ ‘The Applewood’, are the plays that will be featured during the 12-day long festival.

The 11th edition of the festival includes webinars, talks, and workshops conducted by professionals on topics such as making theatre for toddlers, navigating the challenges and impacts of the digital medium on young minds (for parents), and a theatre appreciation course for children. AHA! Theatre for Children was launched in 2006 and focuses on sustaining theatre for children. Speaking about theatre for children and the programme, Arundathi Nag, the founder of Ranga Shankara, elaborated on the impact of theatre and the AHA programme.

“Tolerance, anger, empathy, understanding, listening, and observing, among others, are all important character traits that are developed by the watching of theatre. AHA! is a programme that we have given a lot of thought to because we care, and you would introduce your children to theatre because you care, too,” says the thespian, who has been involved in multilingual theatre in India for over 25 years. Meanwhile, Mukhopadhyaya is excited about the fact that during these trying times, “theatre is still reaching to children through this festival.”

“The world that children inhabit is complex in terms of what they see. For parents, it is a task to curate what their child might be seeing at all times. So, with a festival like this, when you have experts from the field of theatre who work with children specifically, you can be confident to buy a pass and know that for this week, they are watching something that has been mindfully made for them,” she says.

Dr Shekhar Sheshadri, a mental health professional, believes that with the several waves of the current situation, an entire generation of children have missed out on a critical social experience leading to developmental implications. With this in mind and in order to mitigate the impact, he believes that it is necessary to create such festivals where creativity and imagination are restored. “With students returning to school, these festivals will serve as a bridge between the learning gap and child wellbeing. You need to start these kinds of experiences to bridge the gap,” he adds.