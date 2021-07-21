Murder in bank: Cops on lookout for killers in neighbouring states

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Koramangala police investigating the killing of rowdy sheeter Joseph Babu alias Babli, who was murdered inside a bank on Monday afternoon, has launched a massive manhunt for the accused in the neighbouring states. Police have suspected Babli’s old rival Shantinagar Naga’s role in the murder. It is learnt that four persons have been detained by the police in connection with the case.Sources said the preliminary probe had revealed that Babli was accosted by the assailants at the bank.

“Babli had come to the bank after visiting the school where his children are studying. As soon as they his vehicle in front of the bank, three persons chased him inside. In a bid to protect himself, Babli entered the branch manager’s chamber and locked himself in. But the assailants smashed the glass panes and entered the chamber and attacked him with lethal weapons. They later escaped with 5-6 others waiting outside on two-wheelers,” an official said.

The police have also recorded the statement of his wife Jennifer. “Investigation has revealed that Babli’s old rival, Naga alias Shantinagar Naga, had planned and executed the murder. Naga had tried to finish Babli a few years ago, but the latter had survived. We are on the lookout for Naga and his close associates, Gopi, Saravana, Hyder, and others,” the official added.The police teams have camped in neighbouring states, following clues about the accused. It is learnt that the police have detained four persons in connection with the murder but no official sources confirmed it.