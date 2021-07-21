STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Premium floor area ratio yet to be implemented

The government has permitted agencies to utilise the premium floor area ratio (FAR) for their benefit under the Karnataka Planning Authority rules in June.

Published: 21st July 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has permitted agencies to utilise the premium floor area ratio (FAR) for their benefit under the Karnataka Planning Authority rules in June. However, it is yet to be implemented in Bengaluru and other districts in the state.  The Karnataka Planning Authority has also set the upper limit for the FAR for the impact zones.

“The rules have been made by the government, but the district administrations and the BDA or the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority are yet to make any proposal for the implementation,” a senior Urban Development Department (UDD) official told TNIE. 

The official said no  time limit has been set to prepare the draft and the documents are gathering dust. “Premium FAR was a long-pending proposal. The BDA was supposed to take up the exercise of zoning regulations and creation of impact zones so that premium FAR can be implemented, but nothing has been done,” the UDD official added.

Looking at the present situation, the UDD has suggested that a special committee be set up for the planning and implementation of FAR. Meanwhile, the it has told agencies that instead of the earlier plan of a 1 km radius along premium projects like Metro line, outer ring road, the premium FAR limit be reduced to 500 metres. The official said this direction was issued to draw private investors and government-based agencies, but it didn’t show desired result. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp