Premium floor area ratio yet to be implemented

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has permitted agencies to utilise the premium floor area ratio (FAR) for their benefit under the Karnataka Planning Authority rules in June. However, it is yet to be implemented in Bengaluru and other districts in the state. The Karnataka Planning Authority has also set the upper limit for the FAR for the impact zones.

“The rules have been made by the government, but the district administrations and the BDA or the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority are yet to make any proposal for the implementation,” a senior Urban Development Department (UDD) official told TNIE.

The official said no time limit has been set to prepare the draft and the documents are gathering dust. “Premium FAR was a long-pending proposal. The BDA was supposed to take up the exercise of zoning regulations and creation of impact zones so that premium FAR can be implemented, but nothing has been done,” the UDD official added.

Looking at the present situation, the UDD has suggested that a special committee be set up for the planning and implementation of FAR. Meanwhile, the it has told agencies that instead of the earlier plan of a 1 km radius along premium projects like Metro line, outer ring road, the premium FAR limit be reduced to 500 metres. The official said this direction was issued to draw private investors and government-based agencies, but it didn’t show desired result.