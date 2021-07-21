STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Real estate prices dipped during pandemic: Report

Site visits dropped drastically due to restriction on movement till mid-June

Published: 21st July 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city has witnessed a dip in real estate prices during the Covid pandemic and the focus has shifted to medical exigencies, states the quarterly Insite report released by 99acres.com.The rise in Covid infections shifted the focus of families to medical exigencies, which shelved any real estate deals for the time being. Restrictions on movement amid lockdown till mid-June also drastically brought down site visits, the report said.

Maneesh Upadhyaya, Chief Business Officer, 99acres.com said, “The Indian economy went through a tumultuous time during April and June 2021 while battling the pandemic. Like most sectors, transactions in real estate market too came to a grinding halt in April with lockdown restrictions.” There was a revival in the January-March quarter, which witnessed site visits, home enquiries and sales volume going up in both new home and resale segments. But during April-May, the sector recorded an unprecedented dip in numbers. As people battled for medical care, sale and purchase of homes was put on the backburner, he added.

The report pointed out that the fear of delay in construction of ongoing projects also resulted in a steady demand for ready homes, especially resale homes, during April and June 2021. Developers concentrated on attracting potential buyers in ready and under-construction segments by offering various discounts such as 20:80 payment plan, flexible booking amount, zero cancellation fee, free car parking or interiors, and EMI waivers. These incentives did little to attract buyers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real estate
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp