Recouping the art

Sanath Prasad By

BENGALURU: The ongoing restrictions on social gatherings due to the pandemic has had a significant effect on performing arts, reflecting its severe impact on the sector. Many performing arts institutions have adapted digital services and one such institution is the Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, Bengaluru. “Performing arts is a lifeline for artistes. Without that, we feel as if we’re out of breath,” says Jayachandran Palazhy, artistic director, Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts.

According to him, the new normal has forced them to go the digital way thus giving the artists a respite through technology. The citybased performing arts centre is collaborating with the Seoul Division of the International Dance Council, under the Government of South Korea, to give a platform for Indian performing artistes to hone their skills in the digital performances of the art form. “The collaboration aims to train the cultural professionals in screen dance projects or performing arts for the camera. They can learn how to enthrall the audience using technology,” says Palazhy.

The workshop will also provide financial assistance to the participants upon achieving 80% attendance and completion of the course, Palazhy claims. It will focus on training the artistes in screen-based dance; it will treat this art form as a special category and lay emphasis on its aesthetic choices, techniques, and histories. Sonia Soney, who is into performing arts for five years says, “This workshop is a cultural exchange between Korea and India.

As trainers, we get to learn new perspectives on performing arts and that opens a new approach to art.” Ranajoy Podder, a performing artistes for the past 16 years, says “For me performing arts is bread and butter. Some of the performing artists I know are now selling vegetables, delivering food for their living. This workshop will make a difference to our lives and livelihoods.”