Survey on to identify mosquito breeding spots

With Bengaluru slowly seeing an increase in dengue cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has started a door-to-door survey to detect mosquito breeding sites. 

Published: 21st July 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:04 AM

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru slowly seeing an increase in dengue cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has started a door-to-door survey to detect mosquito breeding sites. ASHA workers of Urban Primary Health Centres, who have taken up the survey, have found that 25 per cent of the surveyed houses have reported mosquito breeding spots. Terming it a cause for concern, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health and IT) Randeep D said that while the corporation is making its best efforts to ensure that there are no mosquito breeding sites, people also have to take extra precautions now. 

“We had been planning this for some time. Dengue cases are also rising. It is important to address dengue seriously. So we have reoriented ASHA workers, who are already burdened with Covid duties. But we have told them how important this is,” Randeep told The New Indian Express.He explained that ASHA workers have also been told to inform the public on precautions and how they should ensure there is no stagnant water both inside and around houses. 

Meanwhile, Health Department officials said that ASHA workers and Health Assistants across the state have been directed to intensify routine surveillance activity in rural areas and fortnightly surveillance activity in urban areas. Municipal bodies have been asked to ensure effective disposal of solid waste to prevent mosquito breeding in peri-domestic spots. 

While there have been several requests for fumigation, Randeep says the department’s focus is more on identifying and reducing the source of infection. “There have been public requests for fumigation. Scientific evidence has shown that finding sources of infection will help better than fumigation. Hence, this survey will also help us in informing people that they do not have stagnant water in the houses,” he added.

ASHA workers surveyed 166 houses and found 40 houses where larvae bred. In the East zone, where even the high number of dengue cases are being reported, 39 houses were found were larvae were breeding. In K G Halli area, out of 55 houses surveyed, larvae was found in 38 of them. 

mosquito
