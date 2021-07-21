Yelahanka-Penukonda doubling project of railways delayed as farmers protest land acquisition

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The crucial doubling line project between Yelahanka and Penukonda of the South Western Railway Zone will now be completed only by October 2021. Delays in land acquisition as well as COVID related lockdown and labour issues are said to be responsible for the deadline being pushed back.

A total of 48 km of the line is yet to be completed out of the 120.55 km stretch. The project was sanctioned in 2015-16.

A reliable source told The New Indian Express that portions of land required in Rangepalli in Anantpur district in Andhra Pradesh have emerged as a major bone of contention. "Farmers protested even on Tuesday (July 20) by squatting on the railway tracks near Rangepalli over the issue," he said. A total of 48.2 km of the line falls in AP and the rest in Karnataka.

SWR is yet to acquire 23.2 acres required for the project. There are two categories of disgruntled land owners. "One section has given the land to the railways and are worried that their compensation would not be paid fully if the project gets completed. The second category of land owners do not want to part with their land and are protesting against it," the source said. He expressed optimism that the issues would be resolved within a fortnight.

"We were targeting September this year for completion but now we are looking at October-end," he added.

The series of lockdowns and shortage of labour force too delayed the project. However, the line has been completed in phases and those stretches made operational. The 36 km stretch between Makalidurga and Devarapalli was commissioned on April 5, 2019 while the stretch between Yelahanka and Makalidurga was commissioned on February 25, 2021.

As per data made available by the SWR, the project total cost is expected to be Rs 988.37 crore at the time of completion.

Another source said, "More trains can be run when the line is fully doubled. Trains can be run from KSR Bengaluru or Yesvantpur towards AP, Delhi and in the Hubballi direction."

No one in the railways gave specifics on the cost escalation expected for the doubling project due to the delay in completion.