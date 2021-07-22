STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban fall below 10k

The number of active Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru fell below the 10,000 mark 
on Wednesday at 9,495 patients, registering a 5.48 percent drop from the previous day.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

A student receives the Covid vaccine in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of active Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru fell below the 10,000 mark 
on Wednesday at 9,495 patients, registering a 5.48 percent drop from the previous day. There were 419 new cases in the city on Wednesday, taking the city’s tally to 12,23,226. The recovery rate rose from 97.88 percent to 97.93 percent, with the total discharges in the state capital stood at 11,97,916. The mortality rate has remained at 1.29 percent, with seven new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 15,814. As per the state Covid-19 war room, the positivity rate of Bengaluru Urban district over the last seven days stands at 0.69 percent. 

The top 10 wards with the highest number of cases in the last 10 days are Kuvempu Nagar, Horamavu, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hoodi, Hagadur, Agara, Varthur, Bellandur, Uttarahalli and Begur. The wards reporting 0.1 cases in the last 10 days include Kadugondanahalli, Dharamaraya Swamy temple, Cottonpet, Hosahalli, Padarayanapura, Rayapura, Chalavadipalya, Azad Nagar, Gali Anjaneya Temple and Karisandra. Meanwhile, a total of 102 wards reported 10 or less cases. There are 65 active micro containment zones in the city.

Meanwhile, Karnataka saw 1,639 new cases on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 28,88,341, while the positivity rate reduced from 7.77 percent to 7.74 percent. The day also saw 2,214 discharges, which took the recovery rate from 97.83 percent to 97.85 percent. With 36 fresh deaths taking the fatalities to 36,262, the mortality rate remained at 1.25 percent. Active cases in the state dropped from 26,256 to 25,645. 

Comments

