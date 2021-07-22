STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barricades for Namma Metro work a danger to motorists

An association representing companies along this stretch has cautioned that if reflectors are not provided on the barricades, they will be responsible for numerous accidents during nights.

BMRCL has barricaded the Outer Ring Road at many points

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation starting preliminary work on the Outer Ring Road Line of the elevated Silk Board to KR Puram Line (Metro Phase 2A), barricades have sprung up at many spots along the route posing a threat to motorists. 

Piling work (soil testing), which BMRCL began on June 29, is on at a brisk pace at specific locations near Silk Board, Agara Junction, HSR Layout (near flyover), Iblur Junction, Bellandur (opposite Microsoft), Devarabeesanahalli and Mahadevapura (near BRTS lane), which are all fully barricaded.

“In addition to that, gas pipeline shifting work is being done at Kadubeesanahalli and 75 per cent of the work has been completed,” said Pranesh R Kulkarni, traffic administrator at Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA). He manages the 25 traffic wardens provided by the association to regulate traffic along this congested stretch.

ORRCA consultant Krishna Kumar Gowda has appealed to BMRCL to ensure that the barricades are provided with reflectors.

“This kind of barricading is completely new to ORR. It is absolutely crucial that their presence be highlighted properly. There is a tendency of motorists to ride fast at nights. If this is not given priority, accidents are bound to happen very soon,” he noted.Discussions are still on as to whether the bus lane and cycle Lane will permit other vehicles too, Gowda added.  

